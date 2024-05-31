DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NEO Pool Party

Go Beach Club
Fri, 31 May, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
From €16.95
About

NEO Pool Party is back for our End of May edition.

If you missed the last one you don't want to miss this. The perfect Summer party with special guests all the way from France!

make sure you get your ticket early because this is a guranteed sell out even...

This is an 18+ event.
NEO Party.
Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:00 pm

