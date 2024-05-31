DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NEO Pool Party is back for our End of May edition.
If you missed the last one you don't want to miss this. The perfect Summer party with special guests all the way from France!
make sure you get your ticket early because this is a guranteed sell out even...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.