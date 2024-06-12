Top track

Fingers Crossed Book Talk + Signing w Miki Berenyi

Rough Trade NYC
Wed, 12 Jun, 6:00 pm
TalkNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rough Trade NYC is excited to present a book talk + signing with Miki Berenyi (Lush, Piroshka), moderated by Elia Einhorn on Wednesday, June 12th at 6pm.

This event celebrates the release of Miki's book 'Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success'...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Miki Berenyi, Elia Einhorn

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

