DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fancy Art Gallery: SMOKESHOW

The Garrison
Fri, 21 Jun, 4:00 pm
PartyToronto
From CA$21.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to Fancy Art Gallery: SMOKESHOW

Diana Sauss alongside co-host Madee Lovegood are bringing their HOTTEST friends to The Garrison stage on Friday, June 21st for this month's smouldering exhibit: SMOKESHOW!

Special featured guests: from Call...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Diana Sauss & Madee Lovegood
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.