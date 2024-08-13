Top track

Born Of Osiris - A Mind Short Circuiting

Born Of Osiris

Slaughter Club
Tue, 13 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€25.07

About

Nuovo album e nuovo tour per Born Of Osiris, la band progressive Metal Core americana di Chicago

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da BA City Factory

Lineup

Born of Osiris

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

