Mamoré

KRISE
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
€15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Irgendwo zwischen Planet Punk, Milchstraße Retro-Pop, Mikrokosmos New Wave und Hinterwelt Thüringen befindet sich das Universum MAMORÉ. Es sendet schrille Signale aus, wird Tag und Nacht von einer rosaroten Sonne beleuchtet. MAMORÉ ist ein Ort, an dem alle...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von KulturKraken e.V x dq agency.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Osterstraße 19, 28199 Brême, Allemagne
Doors open7:00 pm

