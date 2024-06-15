Top track

Bad Omen

Vassilina in Brighton w/Tilda Allie, Johnny Labelle

Green Door Store
Sat, 15 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are excited to bring some amazing vibes to Brighton

Vassilina, Greek Avant-pop/electro pop is an artist based in Athens and London. Vassilina has established herself as a prominent figure in the avant-pop scene of Athens, known for weaving sonic tales...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by QM Records.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tilda Allie, Johnny Labelle, VASSIŁINA

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

