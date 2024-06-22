DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KC EMO FEST 2024

Lemonad(e) Park
Sat, 22 Jun, 1:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$25.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Punk rockers, unite! Join us for EMO Fest '24 at Lemonade Park on June 22, 2024 starring KCeMO! Where we'll be throwing down all your favorite Warped Tour anthems.

Expect hits from Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, Sum 41, Taking Back Sunday, and more, performed b...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lemonad(e) Park & Major Media Marketing Co.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open1:00 pm

