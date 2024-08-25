Top track

Metal On Metal

Anvil

The Winchester
Sun, 25 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsLakewood
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Anvil

Regarded as an influence on bands such as Metallica, Toronto’s Anvil became the torchbearers of early ’80s heavy speed-metal with Hard ’n’ Heavy (1981) and Metal On Metal (1982). The band’s antics were documented in 2008 film Anvil! The Story of Anvil, whi Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Anvil
Olathia
Pulsifier

The Winchester
6:00 PM Doors

This is an all ages event.
Presented by BravoArtist.
Lineup

Anvil, Olathia

Venue

The Winchester

12112 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

