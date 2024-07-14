DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Workshop: Diventare bosco | Sequoia

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Sun, 14 Jul, 2:00 pm
ArtMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il workshop vuole offrire la possibilità di entrare nel vivo del processo creativo da cui è nata l'opera coreografica Sequoia. Sarà un’opportunità per avvicinarsi attraverso la danza ai segreti primordiali della natura ed esplorare quel "qualcosa" che si n...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Movement APS.

Lineup

Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open2:00 pm

