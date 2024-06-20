Top track

bugsy, Scarlet Demore, RiGBY, Lana Leone

Cloudland Theater
Thu, 20 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come out for this killer show and help local indie band bugsy kick off their spring tour!

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Cloudland.
Lineup

Bugsy

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

