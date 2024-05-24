DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kommune Klub

Siroco
Fri, 24 May, 11:59 pm
DJMadrid
€15.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Para nuestro próximo evento, y gracias a Jägermeister, podremos contar en Siroco el viernes 24 Mayo, por primera vez en Madrid, con el mismísimo Kreggo!

Figura consolidada del underground italiano, Kreggo es un artista con varios años ya de carrera y un n...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Kommune
Lineup

Kreggo, Wo Kem, Sarah Jones

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 am

