The Gluts / Ornamental

Urban Spree
Sat, 29 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Italian outfit The Gluts, after a 3-year break, releases a new album “Bang” and goes on tour in support of it. After a masterpiece performance at the recent Fuzz Club Festival 24 in Eindhoven, the group is ready to rock Berlin.

The band describes...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Positive Transmitter.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Gluts

Venue

Urban Spree

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

