DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at Alfie's for this special solo piano show featuring the incredible Jay Verma.
Verma is a UK based pianist/keyboardist influenced by Jazz, Folk, Grime, Classical and Electronic music. Jay adds enormous value to a variety of projects through his...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.