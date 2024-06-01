Top track

Jay Verma

Alfie's
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us at Alfie's for this special solo piano show featuring the incredible Jay Verma.
Verma is a UK based pianist/keyboardist influenced by Jazz, Folk, Grime, Classical and Electronic music. Jay adds enormous value to a variety of projects through his...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Lineup

Jay Verma

Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

