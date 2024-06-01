Top track

Wynton Marsalis - Just Friends

Breakout Sessions with Koko

Alfie's
Sat, 1 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us at Alfie's for Breakout Sessions, an electrifying showcase of the next wave of jazz talent. Discover emerging artists as they bring fresh and innovative sounds to the stage, blending classic jazz with contemporary influences. Whether you're a jazz...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
Venue

Alfie's

49 Greek Street, Westminster, London, W1D 4EG, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm

