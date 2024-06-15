Top track

John Grant - The Child Catcher

John Grant: Live + In Conversation + Signing

Resident Music
Sat, 15 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £15.66

About

John Grant will be joining us the day after the release of his new album 'The Art Of The Lie' & will treat us to a short performance, followed by what's sure to be a captivating conversation with producer, Ivor Guest. Then to round off the evening, John'll...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

