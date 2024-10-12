Top track

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 12 Oct, 6:00 pm
£21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Signture Brew Present...

Booze & Glory

https://www.instagram.com/boozeandglory

+ special guests & exclusive limited edition beer!

Saturday 12th October 2024

Doors 6.00pm / Tickets £20 adv

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Booze & Glory

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

