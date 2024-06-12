DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In Reel Life series presents She’s got you (High), original music inspired by the movie (500) Days of Summer. In Reel Life series is a songwriting event that features local songwriters showcase a new song as if they are writing for a motion picture s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.