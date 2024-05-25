DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cabros Chicos 18+ Latin & Hip-Hop Sunset Boat Party (TWO FLOORS OF MUSIC)

Skyport Marina
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $45.27
About

NO BS! Just Perreo!

Vacation weekend = tons of PERREO.

Whats their more to say?

18+ to enter

21+ to drink

Lit Latin Bash!

FLOOR ONE: Latin & Reggaeton

FLOOR TWO: Hip-Hop & R&B & Afrobeats

Packed with Reggaeton plus the latest Pop Hits & Throwbacks,...

This is a 18+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Skyport Marina

2430 FDR Dr, New York, NY 10010, USA

Doors open6:00 pm

