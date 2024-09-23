Top track

Baby Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Rocco Revolution Tour

Songbyrd
Mon, 23 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Baby Blue
Got a code?

About

Rocco (ig: roccoyellow) is unapologetically himself. The 20-year old singer, songwriter, and producer has been charming the bedroom pop scene with his playful melodies, colorful personality, and constant hairstyle changes. Rocco’s origin finds himself as a...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rocco

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.