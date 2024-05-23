Top track

Happy Feet + Friends

Ridley Road Market Bar
Thu, 23 May, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
About

q: how would you describe your feet when you're dancing?

ʎddɐɥ :ɐ

——————

Happy Feet was created with the intention to make people dance. Certain music has the quality of making your foot tap without even noticing and it is this special power that we wan...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ridley Road Market Bar.
Venue

Ridley Road Market Bar

49 Ridley Road, Dalston, London, E8 2NP, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

