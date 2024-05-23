DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
q: how would you describe your feet when you're dancing?
ʎddɐɥ :ɐ
——————
Happy Feet was created with the intention to make people dance. Certain music has the quality of making your foot tap without even noticing and it is this special power that we wan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.