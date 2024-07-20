Top track

Ventrelles - Acid Flower (Fleece Pop Mix)

Shines / Ventrelles / Ryan Redwood

The Victoria
Sat, 20 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9

About

Ventrelles are a Manchester-based quartet headed by Phil Knox, fusing the styles of 80’s guitar groups such as Pale Fountains and Echo and the Bunnymen and sometimes darker tinged edges of The Chameleons and The Jesus and Mary Chain with a punchy delivery,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Adored Club (UK).
Lineup

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:00 pm

