Eclectrik! ft. In the name Of Ra, PYTKO, Fraka

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

⚡ Eclectrik! return with another stunning line-up featuring Jazz Fusion and ethereal Electronica from very special guests In the name Of Ra, PYTKO and Fraka.

After the live music, Eclectrik! resident DJ Jason Leung will be joined by special guest DJ Andre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PYTKO

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

