Earring Making Workshop

Water Lane Boathouse
Wed, 17 Jul, 6:00 pm
WorkshopLeeds
£24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Design and make your own fabulous pair of earrings out of up-cycled beads and pearls.

♡Learn the basics of creating wire loops and attaching jump rings.

♡All materials provided, including up-cycled glass, plastic, and wood beads, vintage freshwater pearl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Water Lane Boathouse.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Water Lane Boathouse

Canal Wharf, Holbeck, Leeds LS11 5PS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

