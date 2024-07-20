DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Grunge-A-Palooza Presents: Class of '94 with Flannel + Nimrod + Sea of Sorrow

Underground Arts
Sat, 20 Jul, 8:00 pm
From $27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Grunge-A-Palooza Presents

Class of '94 at Underground Arts with:

  • Flannel - A Grungy 90's Revival
  • Nimrod - Green Day Tribute Playing "Dookie"
  • Sea of Sorrow - Alice in Chain Tribute Playing "Jar of Flies" and other hits

Saturday, July 20, 2024

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

