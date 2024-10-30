DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in Chicago, French Police is led by vocalist and guitarist Brian Flores. Their music combines raw energy and introspection, cultivating a dedicated and underground following with their distinctive sound. With the release of their albums “French Poli...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.