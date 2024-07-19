Top track

Kitty Perrin

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 19 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kitty Perrin returns to Norwich Arts Centre following her Headline UK Tour.

A Norwich Based singer-songwriter, Kitty’s intimate indie pop melodies and vulnerable narrative-style song-writing draws inspiration from the blunt 00s pop artists of her youth....

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kitty Perrin

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

