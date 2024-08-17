DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Love Jones: An R&B Party

Never Have I Ever
Sat, 17 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyChicago
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About Afrotrak

Afrotrak aims to cultivate an atmosphere where people can enjoy black culture represented and celebrated through the arts. Each Afrotrak experience is intended to evoke a feeling—of tranquility, thrill, etc.

Since 2016, Afrotrak has produced concerts, eve Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Love Jones: An R&B Party makes its debut at Never Have I Ever on Saturday, Aug. 17th. Join 400 R&B lovers for a night of Nostalgic R&B from the 90's-2000's.

Sounds By: DJ Myle + Jay Illa + Francesca Eva

10pm-2am. All sales are final. Must be 21+ to enter...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Afrotrak.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Afrotrak

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.