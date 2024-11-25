Top track

Porridge Radio

Gorilla
Mon, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
£20.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Porridge Radio

“I think of my songs like sound poems,” says Dana Margolin, frontwoman of Brighton-based post-punk band Porridge Radio. Inspired by slowcore, art-punk and indie pop, the group’s sophomore album, Every Bad, combined Margolin’s emotionally charged songwritin Read more

Porridge Radio return to Manchester this November to play Gorilla, in support of the 4th studio album "Clouds In The Sky They Will Always Be There For Me", due for release on 18 October via Secretly Canadian.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Strange Days.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Porridge Radio

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Doors open7:30 pm
550 capacity
