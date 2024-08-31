DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ and producer AC Slater has pioneered forward-thinking Bass House music across the globe since the early 2000s. Both his artist project and legacy label Night Bass are responsible for some of the scene's most genre-defining records. Sustaining a cult fol...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.