North Coast Night Lights ft. AC Slater

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Sat, 31 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DJ and producer AC Slater has pioneered forward-thinking Bass House music across the globe since the early 2000s. Both his artist project and legacy label Night Bass are responsible for some of the scene's most genre-defining records. Sustaining a cult fol...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

