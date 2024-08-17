DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
General Admission includes a skate session and admission to the venue.
General Admission DOES NOT include skate rental. Skates and gear is available for rent on a first come first basis. Guests can bring their own skates.
Xanadu is a standing room only v...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.