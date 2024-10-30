Top track

GUITAR WOLF

Lido
Wed, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.92

About

“Don’t move needle, just red zone” – this quote from Guitar Wolf during a studio session shows what Guitar Wolf is all about: Three guys and their dedication to true rock’n’roll. Unlike many other rock bands, Guitar Wolf live the rock’n’roll lifestyle like...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Guitar Wolf

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

