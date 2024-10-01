Top track

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Big Band Deluxe Album Release

DROM
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Dan Pugach is a GRAMMY® Award nominated drummer and composer, a three-time recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Jazz Composer Award, a winner of the BMI Charlie Parker Composition Prize/Manny Albam Commission as part of the BMI Jazz Composers Workshop, and a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Pugach, Nicole Zuraitis

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

