John Larson & The Silver Fields - Angelica

John Larson & The Silver Fields, Eddie Japan

Askew Bar & Lounge
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

John Larson & The Silver Fields - Angelica
About

John Larson leads The Silver Fields with a battalion of guitars, soaring harmonies, and a commitment to all things melodic, making music for those who prefer the power in their pop.

The music of Eddie Japan has always existed in the spaces in between. It’...

This is a 21+ event
Intrinsic Events and Askew Bar & Lounge Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Askew Bar & Lounge

150 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

