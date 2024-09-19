DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The truly sensational Clara Pople headlines St Pancras Old Church on Sept 19th. One of London's live scene's finest unique artists. Celebrate the release of new EP 'Hot Moon'.
About Clara Pople:
Clara Pople is a soul/trip hop looper with the lungs of a d...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.