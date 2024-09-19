Top track

Clara Pople - Last Dance

Clara Pople

St Pancras Old Church
Thu, 19 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The truly sensational Clara Pople headlines St Pancras Old Church on Sept 19th. One of London's live scene's finest unique artists. Celebrate the release of new EP 'Hot Moon'.

About Clara Pople:

Clara Pople is a soul/trip hop looper with the lungs of a d...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
Lineup

Clara Pople

Venue

St Pancras Old Church

Pancras Road, London NW1 1UL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

