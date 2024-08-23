Top track

innerface - Leave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Innerface

Warehouse Concert Hall
Fri, 23 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsSt. Catharines
CA$20.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

innerface - Leave
Got a code?

About

Warehouse Concert Hall presents

INNERFACE | Toronto, ON

"Innerface is a Toronto-based alternative rock band led by Jake Risi (vocals, rhythm guitar), Craig S (lead guitar, vocals) and back ended by Chris Dowbiggin (bass, vocals) and Iain Stoddart (drums)...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Innerface

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.