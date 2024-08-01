Top track

La Bringue GIRLS ONLY

Le Cavern
Thu, 1 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
€10

About

Ladiiiiiies, soyez prêtes à plonger dans une soirée exceptionnelle pour cette dernière Bringue au Cavern avant la rentrée !

Ce qui vous attend :

💃 Ambiance en petit comité, parfaite pour les filles qui viennent seules et veulent tester l'ambiance de La...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.

Lineup

Venue

Le Cavern

21 Rue Dauphine, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

