DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Specials Ltd
'Too Much Too Young' 45th Anniversary
Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the The Specials' classic #1 single 'Too Much Too Young' with a live set from The Specials Ltd., the world's finest tribute to The Specials.
The Specials Ltd are...
Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.