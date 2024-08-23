DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dave Merheje live in London, UK

The Bill Murray
Fri, 23 Aug, 6:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£16.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
My name is Dave Merheje stand up/actor and I am performing my own show for the first time in London. I have been to Just For Laughs multiple times, Have my own 30 min specula on Netlfix's Comedians of the World Canada, I am series regular on the tv show RA...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:30 pm
