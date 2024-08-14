DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sans foi ni loi, sauf celle de la Mama.
6h d'open air avec Anetha et Lacchesi au Quai Des Sports, entre coups d’accélérations, dérapages contrôlés et impétuosité en symbiose avec les deux têtes brûlées du genre, utopistes fascinants d’une musique aliénée,...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.