Top track

Anetha - Sorry For Being So Sexy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

OPEN AIR : IBOAT x Anetha

Quai des Sports
Wed, 14 Aug, 6:00 pm
DJBordeaux
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anetha - Sorry For Being So Sexy
Got a code?

About

Sans foi ni loi, sauf celle de la Mama.

6h d'open air avec Anetha et Lacchesi au Quai Des Sports, entre coups d’accélérations, dérapages contrôlés et impétuosité en symbiose avec les deux têtes brûlées du genre, utopistes fascinants d’une musique aliénée,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anetha

Venue

Quai des Sports

Quai Des Salinières, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.