King Promise

Trabendo
Sat, 30 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€31.20

About

La sensation afrobeat ghanéenne King Promise montera sur la scène du Trabendo le 30 novembre 2024 pour présenter son nouvel album “True To Self” !

Né et élevé à Accra, au Ghana, King Promise est un conteur passionné qui retranscrit son image de la vie, l’...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

King Promise

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open6:30 pm

