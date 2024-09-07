Top track

Devices

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Second Annual City Country Fest! 11 Fantastic Country and Americana Bands!

Palmer's Bar Patio
Sat, 7 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Devices
Got a code?

About

City Country Fest is a mix of the best Country and Americana acts that the Twin Cities! 11 bands inside adn outside that are not to be missed!

Doors 1pm. Showtime 2-10 (patio), 10-1am (inside) $15 advance tickets, $20 day of and $10 after 10.

If Weather...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Maygen & The Birdwatcher, James Eugene Russell, Jeffery Robert Larson Band and 3 more

Venue

Palmer's Bar Patio

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.