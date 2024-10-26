DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Captains Beard - Southampton

Suburbia
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
£13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Twenty Music Roots Presents

The Captain's Beard live at Suburbia, Southampton on Saturday 26th October 2024!

Ticket price: £12.00 + booking fee

Age restrictions: 18+

Location: 20 minutes walk from Southampton Station.

The Captain’s Beard are a pirate...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Twenty Music Roots
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Suburbia

29 Onslow Rd, Southampton SO14 0JD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

