DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sofia Gabanna: Sideral Tour

Planta Baja
Thu, 3 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Nacida en Buenos Aires y residente en Barcelona, la vida de Sofía Gabanna ha estado ligada a la música y el baile desde bien chiquitita. Influenciada por Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, Whitney Houston, Peggy Lee, Nas, 2pac, Da Brat, Missy Elliot, Fito Paez o...

Organizado por Polar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sofía Gabanna

Venue

Planta Baja

Calle Horno de Abad, 11, 18002 Granada, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.