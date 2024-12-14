DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet! Xmas Disco Ball

Islington Assembly Hall
Sat, 14 Dec, 7:30 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet presents

Haven’t Stopped Dancing Yet Big Xmas Disco Ball

Get ready for a 70s and 80s soul, funk and disco takeover this Xmas. Whether you’re someone who remembers the tunes first time round and still wants to party, or someone...

Presented by Haven't Stopped Dancing Yet!.
Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:30 pm
