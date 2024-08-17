Top track

We Belong Together

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Riverside Studios x Bootcamp Goa @ RTP

Rave The Planet
Sat, 17 Aug, 2:00 pm
PartyBerlin
From €129The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

We Belong Together
Got a code?

About

Calling Berlin's music lovers!

In collaboration with our partners at Bootcamp Goa, we're happy to announce our participation in Rave The Planet 2024 with a one-of-a-kind float truck! Mark your calendars for August 17th, 2024, as Berlin transforms into a v...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Riverside Studios & Boot Camp Goa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

14
8Kays, Martin Eyerer, Speaker Honey and 14 more

Venue

Rave The Planet

Straße Des 17. Juni, 10623 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.