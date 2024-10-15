DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Riot Cabaret Wrestling: Thunder Road

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 15 Oct, 6:30 pm
SportLondon
From £17.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Welcome to the hottest ticket in town! It’s wrestling, but not as you know it…

Following the events of All Singing All Dancing 2024, Riot Cabaret returns to The Clapham Grand! We're bringing you the most exhilarating wrestling spectacular anywhere in the...

This is an 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

