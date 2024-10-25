Top track

Youssef Swatt's - Remonter le temps

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YOUSSEF SWATT'S

Le 4 Bis
Fri, 25 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Youssef Swatt's - Remonter le temps
Got a code?

About

Youssef Swatt's, étoile montante de la scène rap belge, se distingue par son approche introspective et poétique du hip-hop. Originaire de Tournai, en Belgique, Youssef a commencé à se faire connaître grâce à sa capacité à tisser des récits personnels et so...

Tout public
Présenté par Cartel [BZH], en accord avec Bleu Citron.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le 4 Bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.