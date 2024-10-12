DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FANGO Efecto 2000

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 12 Oct, 3:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€11.02
Vuelve "Efecto 2000", nuestra fiesta inspirada en el inicio del milenio 📀 Estamos tan emocionadxs que nuestros perfiles de Fotolog no paran de actualizarse:

Dj Amable

Hal9000

Tina Masawi

Jon et Monique

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Music Kitchen SL.
Lineup

Tina Masawi, DJ Amable, Hal 9000

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

