The Blockheads

The Boileroom
Thu, 26 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£35.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Blockheads

Initially formed in the late ’70s to provide the backing for eccentric punk hellraiser Ian Dury, The Blockheads are best known for their hits ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful, Pt. 3’, and their UK number one ‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick’. Since Dury’s death in 20 Read more

Event information

Emerging from the vibrant punk scene of the 1970s with their eclectic sound and irreverent lyrics. Formed as Ian Dury and the Blockheads, they achieved widespread acclaim with their debut album, "New Boots and Panties!!" blending funk, punk, and rock eleme...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by The Boileroom.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Blockheads

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

