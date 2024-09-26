DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Initially formed in the late ’70s to provide the backing for eccentric punk hellraiser Ian Dury, The Blockheads are best known for their hits ‘Reasons To Be Cheerful, Pt. 3’, and their UK number one ‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick’. Since Dury’s death in 20
Emerging from the vibrant punk scene of the 1970s with their eclectic sound and irreverent lyrics. Formed as Ian Dury and the Blockheads, they achieved widespread acclaim with their debut album, "New Boots and Panties!!" blending funk, punk, and rock eleme...
