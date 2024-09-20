DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALL ELSE FAILED w/ Eyelet and More TBA

Holy Frijoles
Fri, 20 Sept, 8:30 pm
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ALL ELSE FAILED

with Eyelet, Ousted, Nesting

Thursday July 11th 2024

Doors : 8:30// Show : 9:00

21+ at Holy Frijoles

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Savage Party
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

All Else Failed, Eyelet

Venue

Holy Frijoles

908 West 36th Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21211, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

